NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in several days.
The NYPD says 76-year-old Konefal Czeslawa, of Brooklyn, was last seen at St. Stanislau Church on Humboldt Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
Czeslawa is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Her family says she doesn’t speak English and suffers from dementia.
Anyone who sees Czeslawa or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.