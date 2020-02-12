Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an attack on the subway in the Bronx late Wednesday night.
It happened just before 10 p.m.
Police say a 19-year-old woman was on a 6 train approaching Brook Avenue in Mott Haven when someone slashed her in the face and arms.
When the train arrived at Brook Avenue, the suspect ran off the train.
The woman is in serious condition but is expected to survive.
The attack was unprovoked, according to police.
Police are searching for her attacker.