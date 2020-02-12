



Police said the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Fountain Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York, Brooklyn. A group of teenagers got into an argument with the driver of a B15 bus and before he knew it, they were punching him in the face, CBSN New York’s Jessica Moore reported.

Citizen video of the scene was taken just moments after the violent attack, as the driver was loaded into an ambulance waiting to take him to Brookdale Hospital.

“What’s going on here is a bus driver got hit in the face with a padlock or something like that. But he got hit hard, and the people just ran off,” a voice on the video says. “They went down Linden Boulevard and that’s the last we saw them.”

Right after the attack, Sarah Meyer, the chief customer officer for NYC Transit, took to Twitter.

Horrified to learn of another viscous, unprovoked attack on one of our bus operators, driving a B15 tonight. New York, we are better than this! Please keep him in your thoughts. — Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerNYC) February 12, 2020

The bus driver was treated at the hospital and released.

Police are still looking for the group of attackers. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.