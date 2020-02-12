Comments
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A worker was killed in a tragic accident on a construction site in New Rochelle on Wednesday.
Police say the man was in a cherry picker, working on the outside of a building near Union and Webster avenues when the arm of the machine hit some high voltage wires.
The worker was electrocuted.
His identity has not yet been released.