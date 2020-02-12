Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning everyone!
Finally we see the sun today! I’m pretty excited about it. It’s been a pretty cloudy stretch the last five days and finally we get a respite.
Temps will be in the mid 40s today and it will feel nice. Clouds do thicken up tonight as another chance of wintry weather and some rain move into the area for Thursday.
After a round of mixed precip/rain, temps dive by Friday, and we all wake up to widespread teens and single digits for Saturday. Some of the coldest days we’ve had all year!
But enjoy the sunshine today. Have a good one!