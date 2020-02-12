NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report is urging supermarkets to do more to warn customers about recalled products.
The consumer advocacy group U.S. PIRG graded 26 major grocery stores on how the public is alerted of potentially dangerous food.
Only four — Harris Teeter, Kroger, Smith’s and Target — received a passing grade. The other 22 failed.
“Using supermarkets to warn the public about these dangerous food-borne illnesses would help seriously protect public health and make sure people don’t end up in the hospital or worse,” said Adam Garber, with U.S. PIRG.
In a statement, the National Grocers Association says, “Over the past decade, companies have improved upon the recall response time.” They added, “In many instances, the product is stopped in the supply chain and never even makes it onto the shelves.”