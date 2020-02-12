Comments
HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has announced a task force amid recent wrong-way driver incidents.
HARRISON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has announced a task force amid recent wrong-way driver incidents.
The task force will be made up of citizens and elected officials who will review all entrance and exit ramps on the Bronx River Parkway.
They’ll work to identify problems, like the need for new signage, and find immediate solutions.
In the past two weeks, there have been at least two wrong-way driving incidents on I-287 near Harrison, including one that left two people dead.