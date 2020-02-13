



— Frightening video shows a knife fight break out on the subway in Brooklyn.

An argument, for reasons unknown, on a crowded 2 train in Crown Heights on Wednesday afternoon had all the makings of a knife fight between a man and a woman.

A bystander eventually got between the feuding pair while a child in a stroller was seen dangerously close to the scuffle.

The argument escalates as the train comes to a stop, and it appears the male suspect is actually holding a blade in each hand. The female suspect leaves and in the end, no one was hurt.

But a knife also found its way onto a 6 train in Mott Haven later that night, when a young woman was slashed, cut across the head and hand in what bystanders say was an unprovoked attack. Police are still searching for that suspect.

The incidents are part of an alarming increase in transit crime.

Comparing January and early February this year to the same period last year, there were 263 total crimes system-wide last year compared to 354 this year. That’s a 35% increase.

Riders say they’ve noticed more issues and it makes them nervous.

“That’s very alarming. That’s something that we should look at,” one man said. “When you have that many people in a small area, public safety is very important.”

Until a real solution is found, some say they’ll avoid mass transit if necessary.

“When I see people with knives, I run. I’m not going to sit there and get stabbed,” one woman said.

Police are searching for the two individuals seen in the video from the 2 train.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.