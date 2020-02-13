



— Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday in an attempt to get him to lift a ban on New Yorkers from Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.

It could have been the plot of a new reality show. The president and the governor, a tug of war between two opposing forces, with neither willing to let go of their end of the rope.

The result? Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are still not allowed to zip though airport lines, participate in Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.

At least for now.

Gov. Cuomo Talks Ahead Of Trump Meetting:

The governor met with President Trump and Homeland Security officials and did offer a compromise. Or was it really a bluff, saying he would give the feds access to the DMV records of those who applied for TTP on a case-by-case basis, something unlikely to happen.

“That should resolve it unless it’s not really about TTP and Global Entry and it’s about … It’s all politics. It’s retaliation and it’s reprisals,” Cuomo said.

The president apparently saw through the strategy, tweeted before the meeting that Cuomo, “must understand that National Security far exceeds politics. New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment (sic), start cleaning itself up, and lowering taxes. Build relationships, but don’t bring Fredo!”

That was a derogatory reference to the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

During a press conference before flying to Washington, Cuomo admitted he didn’t expect to change the president’s mind.

“Do I have a high expectation of success? No,” Cuomo said, adding when asked then why go, “I feel better after I argue. No, seriously, I think that is my role. I fight for you, not just in situations that where I find it comfortable, not just with people who I find comfortable. I’m here to represent the people of the state of New York.”

After the confab Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf issued a statement calling the meeting “productive,” even though he pointed out that New York is the only state that restricts access to data.

“Despite that, we will continue discussions with the state of New York to find a mutually agreeable solution,” Wolf said.

On Thursday evening, a spokesperson for Cuomo said the governor told the president of the dire need to fix the situation. Although the two didn’t find a solution during their meeting, the spokesperson claimed the president said that this is an issue he wants to work on and that he would follow up with the governor next week.