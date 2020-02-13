



– The desperate search for a missing Brooklyn woman is continuing Thursday.

She disappeared days ago in Greenpoint.

That elderly woman is 76-year-old Czesiawa Konewal. She was last seen Sunday leaving St. Stanislau Church on Humboldt Street around 10:15 a.m.

“I don’t know her mind right now, but I do hope that in her mind she just wants to find home until she finds home,” said daughter Bogunia Skidmore. “I want her safe and I want her home.”

She says her mother has dementia and high blood pressure, and that’s another concern for the family.

“It’s getting further down the line. She hasn’t taken her medication since Saturday,” she said.

Her husband Charles Skidmore is an MTA bus operator. He says everyone at work, neighbors in Greenpoint, they’ve all be helping in the search.

“What does it mean to have that support?” asked CBS2’s Kevin Rincon.

“It’s hope. It’s all we got right now,” Charles said.

The family is hoping that with the public’s help, they’ll be able to to find their missing loved one.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.