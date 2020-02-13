CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chelsea, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic problems in Chelsea on Thursday.

An accident involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic problems in Chelsea on Feb. 13, 2020. (Credit: Citizen app)

It happened around 6 p.m.

Video shows a truck blocking the intersection at 28th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Police say a large piece of concrete fell off the truck.

No one could get through the intersection for about an hour.

No one was hurt, and the scene has since been cleared.

