NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An accident involving a tractor-trailer caused traffic problems in Chelsea on Thursday.
It happened around 6 p.m.
Video shows a truck blocking the intersection at 28th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Police say a large piece of concrete fell off the truck.
No one could get through the intersection for about an hour.
No one was hurt, and the scene has since been cleared.