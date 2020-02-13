Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is due to meet with President Donald Trump in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon to discuss the administration’s ban on New Yorkers from trusted traveler programs, including Global Entry.
The ban is in response to a state law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for drivers licenses and blocks immigration enforcement agencies from accessing DMV and criminal records.
Cuomo says he will tell the president what he told the Secretary of Homeland Security: “I said to the secretary I will give you whatever information you want on the enrollees, but it’s not rational. It’s extortion.”
Cuomo says he expects his proposal to be rejected.