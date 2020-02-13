



Harvey Weinstein’s defense team will deliver closing arguments today in his rape and sexual assault trial.

His attorneys rested their case Tuesday without calling the disgraced Hollywood mogul to take the stand.

The 67-year-old is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another in 2006.

Four other accusers testified, as the prosecution attempted to show a pattern of predatory behavior. One woman’s allegations are part of another criminal case in California.

The defense has questioned the credibility of their claims, sharing texts and emails between Weinstein and some of his alleged victims.

Web Extra: Read the indictment against Weinstein (pdf)

The final witness on the stand was Thomas Richards Lozano, a talent agent and friend of accuser Jessica Mann, who says Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. Lozano said he was with her during that trip to New York City and had breakfast with both Mann and Weinstein in the hotel lobby the morning after the alleged attack.

When asked about the dynamic between the two, he said, “friendly.” He also said Mann did not appear to be in distress.

Mann previously testified that she never told Lozano or her friend, Talita Maia, about the rape during the trip because she was embarrassed.

Weinstein maintains any sexual encounters were consensual, saying he wanted to speak out but his lawyers talked him out of it.

“I wanted to,” he said.

“He didn’t have to,” added his attorney, Damon Cheronis

The 67-year-old was also asked whether he is using a walker as a prop. He laughed and replied, “I’ll have a race with you.”

The jury is expected to start deliberating as early as next Tuesday. Weinstein faces life in prison, if convicted.