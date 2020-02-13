Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
A wet start is expected around here today. Temps will, however, be on the warm side, so do not expect any snow to be falling this morning.
Skies will be cloudy for 90% of the day, maybe we get a few peeks of sun by the day’s end.
The clearing skies come with colder temps. A strong cold front filters down into the area by Friday morning, and temps just plummet after that.
By the time Saturday morning rolls around, we’re in the teens on the thermometer, and paired with a wind chill, expect feels-like temps in the single digits.
We have a split forecast for this weekend, so check back in for the latest!