



The rain will taper this afternoon and give way to mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon rush. Temperature wise, we’re aiming for the 50° mark which would put us nearly 10° above normal.

Very cold air will start to push in tonight and send our temperature down to about 30°. This pattern will persist through the day tomorrow as arctic air settles in, so daytime highs will get stuck in the low 30. But when you factor in the wind, it will feel more like the 20s and eventually the teens by the late evening hours.

Arctic high pressure will then settle in tomorrow night and early Saturday morning. This will allow our temperatures to fall into the teens and even single digits in some of our suburbs. As for the remainder of the day on Saturday, expect generally light winds with high temperatures in the low 30s.