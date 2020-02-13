Comments
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, couples in New Jersey have renewed their vows.
PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, couples in New Jersey have renewed their vows.
Dozens of couples from all over the state walked down the aisle at Stew Leonard’s in Paramus and recommitted the love they have for each other.
All of the couples have been married more than 50 years.
Azhar Hadi and Dr. Houfdhi Abid have been married for 52 years.
“Love. We love each other. We are like teenagers,” Hadi said.
“My secret is patience and love,” Abid said.
The couples all celebrated with a toast and a giant wedding cake as they shared stories of their everlasting love.