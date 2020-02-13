



– The NYPD has released body camera footage of a police-involved shooting

It happened in the Bronx in December.

The tape includes body cam footage from each uniformed officer, though one is much clearer than the other.

Police say it shows the officers firing on an attempted robbery suspect who pointed a fake gun at them. The suspect survived the shooting and is now facing charges.

One video is from the body cam of officer Corey Simpson as he and his partner Harris Haskovic pull up on the scene. It happened on East 167th Street in the Concourse Village section on Dec. 14.

“Show us your hands! Show us your hands!” Simpson can be heard shouting on the video.

Simpson fired five rounds. Haskovic fired seven. Haskovic’s body cam video is less clear.

Police say one freeze frame from their cameras show suspect 21-year-old Eric Lasmoya in a shooting stance, pointing at the officers. They say he was armed with a tactical imitation pistol with a spring-assisted folding knife.

According to police, security video shows where the incident began. They say Lasmoya, accompanied by a woman, accosted two people, pointing his fake gun at them and saying “give me everything you got.”

One of the victims called 911.

“Yeah, I’m on 167 and Grant Avenue, a guy just pulled out a gun on me right now,” the victim said.

The victim also provided a description, which was broadcast to officers in the 44th precinct: Male, Hispanic, light skin, goatee, blue bubble coat, red sneakers.

Simpson and Haskovic responded to the call and confronted the suspect on East 167th Street when the shooting occurred.

Police say Lasmoya faces three counts of menacing and one of second degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Below is a picture of the weapon recovered at the scene of tonight’s incident. pic.twitter.com/ehVobwGuPO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 14, 2019

The Bronx DA and NYPD force investigation division are investigating the police shooting and will release a report when they’re done.