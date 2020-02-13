Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new program at a Brooklyn middle school is educating students about the Holocaust.
The “Project Witness” program is taking place as anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in New York City.
The NYPD reports a 20% hike in those incidents in 2019 with 229 attacks. That’s compared to 185 in 2018.
Project Witness was rolled out Thursday at Elijah Stroud Middle School in Prospect Heights.
The program includes a speech from a Holocaust survivor.
“My mother, my father, my brother and all of his family were destroyed by the Nazis with relatives counting about 200 people,” survivor Dr. Moshe Katz said.
The New York City Council’s hate crime prevention initiative is helping fund the program.