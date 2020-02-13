



Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, and it’s not too late to get your hands on a unique gift.

CBS2’s Vanessa Mudock checked out some ideas.

You can’t go wrong with chocolate, but perhaps this Valentine’s Day you want to take things to the next level and make your own.

Roni Sue’s Chocolates offers make-and-take truffle classes at Essex Market.

“Everybody will have enough chocolate, believe me,” Rhonda Kave told Murdock.

She said she’s upping the ante for this sweethearts’ holiday, and you can expect “lots of fun.”

From a guided craft chocolate tasting, to a bon-bon, cheese and wine paring, you’ll get to sample divine flavors, like passion fruit.

“I really enjoy kind of geeking out about my favorite subject with the crowd,” said Kave.

Finally, make your own truffles to take home.

Steamed milk and chocolate make ganache for the center of the tasty treat. You’ll mold it and choose toppings, like rosebuds. Each choice is an aphrodisiac, well, except for the sprinkles.

“Rose petals that have been powdered up. So we have some that are in pieces and some that are a really fine power. It gives a beautiful flavor and texture,” Kave said.

If you only say it with flowers, why not up your game with some upcycled bouquets.

Murdock met designer Ann Mescheri at the Grand Bazaar on the Upper West Side. She handcrafts flowers from old clothes with interesting textures or patterns.

“One day, I just opened my closet and I realized that I have so many clothes,” said Mescheri. “I just don’t like wasting things.”

Denim is her go-to, but one arraignment started as her grandmother’s leather boots.

There arerings, bracelets and necklaces for those who aren’t afraid to be bold.

“I love it,” Mescheri said.

If you’re looking for an intimate way to commemorate the day, why not paint in the dark – no artistic talent required.

You’ll get your creative juices flowing in a space illuminated only by black light, while you paint your partner even more gorgeous.

“They don’t say the painting is beautiful, but they say I’m so beautiful,” said Danny Setiawn, founder of DenArt in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Setiawn said it’s truly a way to connect.

“They can expect to have a really good time, to play a lot, basically, to become children again and also to connect with the other person,” he said. “Because while they’re painting each other, they’re not going to be on their phone.”

Only at the very end of the two-hour session will you start tapping away to capture your glow for eternity, and let’s be honest, Instagram.

If you’re curious about costs: Make your own truffles is $100, Ann Mescheri’s work starts at $45 and paint in the dark for two runs $199.