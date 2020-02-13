Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Westchester Police unveiled a new fingerprint device Thursday that uses vacuum metal disposition technology, allowing detectives to lift fingerprints from items that produced either little or no evidence in the past.
“These items include fired ammunition, plastic bags, thermal paper, money, wood, and articles of clothing,” said Commissioner-Sheriff Tom Gleason. “The process exposes fingerprints that otherwise would have gone undetected, or would have been impossible to lift using traditional means.”
Police say the VMD technology can also lift prints from items submerged in water or exposed to fire.
The device will also be used to reprocess evidence in cold cases dating back more than two decades.