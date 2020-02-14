



— A cashier was shot and killed on the job at a bodega in the Bronx on Friday.

Police are looking for the gunman.

It happened at the B & A Gourmet Deli on Brook Avenue off 137th Street in Mott Haven.

Neighbors in the area tell CBS2’s Ali Bauman it’s a family-run business and all the employees are friendly, hardworking people.

“Everybody in the neighborhood knows them. Everybody comes here,” neighbor Edith Robles said.

Authorities say just after 6:30 p.m., a man wearing a ski mask and a black jacket with fur trim came in, shot the cashier twice in his chest, then ran away without uttering a word.

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I go to the store every day with my son after school,” Robles said. “It’s terrible. Someone you know, someone you’re used to seeing every day. I feel bad for his family, for the other guys who were there that had to experience that. But it’s something that happens around here constantly.”

Just two days earlier and a few blocks away, a 23-year-old woman was slashed at random in the Brook Avenue subway station. She needed stitches and her attacker ran away.

“There could be days everything’s just fine. Then there are days like a random shooting, stabbing, fights, things like that, but like I said, it’s the world we live in. You get used to it, especially living around here,” Robles said.

The victim’s name in Friday night’s incident has not yet been released. Police have been searching the area for surveillance video and ask anyone with information on the suspect to call the NYPD.