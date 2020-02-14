WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautioning pet owners not to feed their pets one lot of Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food after a sample collected from a store in the District of Columbia tested positive for Salmonella.
The product is Aunt Jeni’s Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food, 5 lb. (2.3 kg), lot 175331 NOV2020.
Anyone with the affected Aunt Jeni’s product is urged to stop feeding it to pets, throw it away, and sanitize surfaces that may have come in contact with the food.
“(The) FDA is issuing this alert because this lot of Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food represents a serious threat to human and animal health,” the agency said in a statement. “Because the product is sold and stored frozen, FDA is concerned that people may still have it in their possession.”
According to the FDA website, salmonella can affect both human and animal health. People with symptoms of a salmonella infection should consult their health care providers.
Consult a veterinarian if your pet has symptoms of salmonella infection.
For more information, see the FDA website.