NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A food deliveryman was violently robbed last weekend in Brooklyn, and it was all caught on camera.
Surveillance video shows four suspects approach the 20-year-old victim around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Walton Street between Union and Marcy avenues in Williamsburg.
Police said they threw him to the ground and stabbed him in both legs, while stealing his bike, jacket, cellphone a pizza a roughly $70.
The worker had just completed a delivery when he was attacked.
Police said the suspects took off toward Union Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds to both legs.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.