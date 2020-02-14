



MTA Police are stepping up with an increased presence, but that’s only part of the solution.

Between 5-6 p.m. every night, some business owners say Grand Central essentially turns into a homeless shelter, but they’re hoping things will start to get better.

RELATED STORY: City Council Unveils Its Comprehensive Homeless Plan

When restaurant manager Tarmarsha Sandiford showed up to work at Wok Chi inside Grand Central Terminal on Friday morning, there was a homeless man already waiting for her at the counter.

“It’s bad for business, and the business is flopping,” she told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

She says lately, more than ever, people who have fallen on tough times have taken over the area where she’s trying to serve food, harassing employees and customers for money.

“They’ll disappear for like an hour or two and then as soon as police leave, they’re gonna come back,” Sandiford said.

But she says after CBS2’s story highlighting the homeless problem in the dining concourse aired Thursday night, she noticed a change.

“There were a lot of cops around today,” she said.

Restaurant manager Jimmy Ponce, of Tri Tip Grill, says for the first time in a long time, state and MTA Police spoke directly with him about his concerns.

“Just to make sure if there’s any issues with homeless people, that they’re trying to do something here like ask for money, ask for meals or they are just trying to bother employees, customers or anything, just to call them,” Ponce said.

It’s an action and a presence some restaurateurs say is long overdue.

“I’m embarrassed. The general conditions are so poor,” restaurant owner Joe Germanotta told CBS2 on Thursday. “There’s not enough outreach to people down here.”

RELATED STORY: Mayor De Blasio Unveils ‘Outreach NYC’ Program To Address Homelessness

On Friday, CBS2 did also notice more police patrolling the popular hangout spots and more one-on-one conversations with those who are struggling.

“The consistent complaint I have heard this week is I don’t see enough patrols. Can you give them more patrols down here, can you be reaching out more to these folks who’ve fallen on tough times?” Layton said.

“We do a lot of outreach to the people who have fallen on tough times. We act on behavior, not on appearance, and that’s a very important thing for us. We’ll walk up to somebody and talk to them 10, 15 times a day. If they refuse services, we’ll just go on and come back later on,” said Al Stiehler, chief of field operations for the MTA Police Department.

MTA Police want to stress that they can’t arrest or remove someone unless they’re actually breaking a rule, and even then, even when they say they have to leave the terminal, most of the time, those folks just end up back on the street. It’s a vicious cycle with no easy solution.