NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly three dozen airline employees were arrested during a protest at John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday.
Catering workers serving American Airlines are calling for better health care.
They claim some of the workers are stuck in poverty.
The union that represents these workers tells CBS2 that 34 people were arrested, and Port Authority Police say 34 summonses were issued.
Airline workers across the country are participating in similar protests.