Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – John F. Kennedy International Airport‘s Terminal 4 will soon undergo a nearly $4 billion makeover.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – John F. Kennedy International Airport‘s Terminal 4 will soon undergo a nearly $4 billion makeover.
The project, approved at a Port Authority board meeting Thursday, will focus on a 500,000 square foot expansion terminal, set to cost $3.8 billion.
Sixteen domestic gates will be added to allow Delta Airlines to move its entire operation into one place, instead of splitting it with Terminal 2.
The renovation will also include upgrades designed to improve passengers’ experience, including new retail and food options and upgraded ticketing and gate areas.
Delta’s move to Terminal 4 is expected to be completed in 2023. That’s when the Port Authority plans on demolishing Terminal 2.
The project is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $13 billion effort to modernize JFK Airport.