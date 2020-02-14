LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – One village on Long Island wants to expand its noise ordinance to bring a little peace and quiet to the neighborhood.
But will it come with a price?
They could be coming to your town: Noise laws to regulate specific sounds.
The mayor of of one Long Island village says it is all about homeowners’ quality of life.
“We’ve had a law in the books since 1993, and it’s really never been updated to today’s standards. We want to move to the 21st century,” said Lindenhurst Village Mayor Mike Lavorata.
Lavorata, en engineer by trade, is considering dosimeters, which reads noise levels. He wants to purchase several of the decibel readers, at a cost of $2,000-$3,000 apiece, and give them to code enforcement officers.
Some residents in the village have complained current rules and regulations have no teeth, and asked for major changes to eliminate loud, off-hours construction.
Industrial operations, squealing tires, revving motors, overnight block parties: 85-90 decibels can be considered loud and obnoxious, 100 decibels akin to an airplane coming in for a landing.
“What someone might consider obnoxious, others might not. To me, a loud guitar is awesome at 95 db, and that’s the way Led Zeppelin’s supposed to sound. But to someone else, that’s probably noise,” said Lavorata.
Once decibels level proposals are fine tuned, village officials would set penalties and fines. Until then, feedback from homeowners in Lindenhurst is welcome.