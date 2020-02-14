Comments
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – A masked man was caught on camera breaking into a military museum in Connecticut.
The burglary took place Tuesday at the Greater Middletown Military Museum on Walnut Grove.
Middletown police said the suspect broke in using an ax and stole multiple items.
Officers later responded to another burglary in the same neighborhood and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Isaiah Nemecek.
He was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and larceny.
Investigators were able to locate an item that was stolen from the museum.