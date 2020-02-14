



– Two current Mets who are former players of the 40-man Houston Astros roster that won a World Series are now apologizing for their role in their former team’s sign-stealing scandal.

After the Astros owner offered an ill-fated apology on Thursday, outfielders Jake Marisnick and JD Davis apologized Friday and said a line was certainly crossed, reports CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

“You get with that line and you know something was going too far,” said Marisnick. “And that’s where, as a person that was there, to not speak up and talk on it is something I definitely regret.”

“Everybody that’s a part of the 2017 Astros, they feel regrettable about that decision,” said Davis. “You feel ashamed a part of it.”

It’s been a tumultuous offseason for the Mets, to say the least.

Carlos Beltran was the manager for a few months but was fired because of his leading role in the Houston scandal.

Then the team was almost sold to billionaire Steve Cohen, but that fell through recently.

Even Alex Rodriguez was rumored as a potential buyer on Friday.

Now, 38-year-old Luis Rojas is at the helm as manager and it is his job to steer the ship through the storm.

He comes at the job with a reputation as unflappable and cool under pressure.

“I guess that’s just me,” said Rojas. “That’s the best advice I got as a coach and a manager is to be myself, always.”

“Louie has such an even keel attitude, in tough spots he keeps his cool,” said Mets right fielder Michael Conforto. “I think it’s gonna be interesting. You’re not gonna see him get too riled up, too excited, and I think that’s gonna work in this crazy market.”

Rojas also points out he grew up in the game, that it’s in his bloodline and that will have huge benefits for dealing with the eventual ups and downs of the season.

After all, his father is former big-league player and manager Felipe Alou, and he’s a brother to former all-star Moisés Alou.