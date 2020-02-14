NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the do not drink water advisory has been lifted in New Paltz.
Testing by the state health department found “no detectable levels of petroleum compounds” in the water.
“Following swift deployment of state resources and the isolation of the contamination source, our extensive testing shows no detectable levels of petroleum compounds in the New Paltz water system and that the water is safe to drink,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I commend State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and the many state employees who answered the call and worked around the clock to help restore this water system. While we are pleased with the outcome, we will continue to be vigilant and ready to confront any and all threats to our public health.”
The do not drink order was issued Monday after residents reported a strange odor in the water.
Officials later said the problem was caused by a compromised underground fuel line at a water treatment facility.
New Paltz residents are now asked to flush their plumbing to remove old water. Click here for more information.