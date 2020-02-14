Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is swimming in hot water after controversial comments from 2015 suddenly surfaced.
The presidential candidate’s first congressional endorsement came from Max Rose, of Staten Island.
The freshman Democrat turned heads in a major upset, winning a district that heavily supported President Donald Trump. Now, Rose faces the same challenge as he seeks re-election.
He joined CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer for this week’s episode of “The Point.”
