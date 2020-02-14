Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In the latest episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan visits Tsion Cafe, an Ethiopian restaurant in the Sugar Hill neighborhood of Harlem. Chef-owner Beejhy Barhany designed the menu in homage to her Jewish Ethiopian heritage, incorporating inspiration from time spent in Israel and New York City. Elle sampled the Ethiopian veggie combo—an arrangement of stews and vegetables atop Ethiopian injera bread—and shakshuka, a spiced tomato stew topped with poached eggs.
VENUE: Tsion Cafe
Tsion Cafe inhabits the space that formerly housed Jimmy’s Chicken Shack, a jazz club where civil rights activist Malcolm X and stand-up comedian Redd Foxx both held jobs. Barhany honors the venue’s history, and the vibrant history of Sugar Hill, showcasing local artists with live performances and art exhibitions.
ADDRESS: 763 St Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10031
PHONE: (212) 234-2070
WEBSITE: https://tsioncafe.com/
