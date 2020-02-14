CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of shooting two NYPD officers last weekend in the Bronx will appear in court today on attempted murder charges.

This comes as the department is on high alert following reports of a credible threat against officers.

A source told CBS2 police citywide received a warning that read, “Investigative units have received a credible threat of an individual that may attempt to shoot a NYPD MOS,” which stands for members of service.

It goes on to say “stationhouse security must be postponed on all tours… Continue to read this message at roll calls until further notice.”

NYPD intelligence relayed this to officers out of an abundance of caution. A source said the information developed Sunday, revealing cops from the 41st Precinct would be targeted.

That’s where police say 45-year-old Robert Williams opened fire inside a stationhouse last Sunday, wounding Lt. Jose Gautreax. He’s also accused of ambushing two officers in a van the night before, shooting Officer Paul Stroffolin.

Both have been treated and released from the hospital to a sea of support.

“We need support from the citizens and we need support from our elected officials,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said earlier this week. “You need to be careful, but more importantly, we need to back each other up.”

Prosecutors say Williams, an ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet, admitted to shooting the officers, saying he did it because he’s “tired of police.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted last night that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an alleged MS-13 gang member in connection with the latest threat. CBS2 reached out to ICE for more information.

