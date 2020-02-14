Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is facing backlash over controversial comments he made in 2015 that recently resurfaced.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is facing backlash over controversial comments he made in 2015 that recently resurfaced.
John Jay College of Criminal Justice associate professor of public policy Heath Brown joins CBSN New York’s political reporter Marcia Kramer and urban affairs expert Mark Peters to break things down.
The panel also discussed targeted attacks on the NYPD and Rep. Max Rose’s comments on travel restrictions for New Yorkers.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
How To Watch CBSN New York
- On The Web: cbsnewyork.com/live
- CBS News Apps: www.cbsnews.com/mobile
- Apple TV: www.apple.com/tv | How-To
- Roku: www.roku.com | How-To
- Amazon Fire TV: amazon.com/firetv | How-To
- XBox Via Microsoft Store: How-To
- PlayStation Via PlayStation Store: How-To