NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Times Square is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a big way.
The Crossroads of the World is hosting a day of weddings and proposals.
Myishia Rice and Erin Nelson said “I do” and sealed their vows with a kiss as family, friends and Times Square visitors threw confetti.
“It’s so much fun and exciting. We love the people around,” Myishia said.
“Share it with everybody,” said Erin. “Maybe someone else wants to get married in Times Square. You see how happy we are, what we’ve done.”
There was also a surprise proposal Friday morning.
The Times Square Alliance says there will be another wedding and two more proposals Friday afternoon.
Friday night, hundreds of couples are expected to participate in an open vow renewal ceremony.