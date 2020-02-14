



– The Trump administration is ready to implement a controversial new plan on border security.

Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including in our area.

The plan would bolster local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in as many as nine cities around the nation, including New York and Newark, with a force that is operating on the Southern border.

Sanctuary cities do not cooperate in handing over immigrants to be deported by the federal government.

The New York Times reports that 100 agents from BORTAC, a tactical border patrol, would be deployed. The agents act essentially like a SWAT team and get special forces training.

The plan is to have the BORTAC teams backup local ICE agents.

Critics say this would be overkill and could escalate situations where immigrants are merely being arrested amongst their families in bustling neighborhoods.

President Donald Trump addressed border patrol agents in Washington on Friday and didn’t mention the new plan, but once again blasted sanctuary cities.

“They are all over the place, and a lot of people don’t want them,” said Trump. “Many, many communities, they don’t want them in California. You hear them in California, but they don’t want them. The politicians want them for whatever reason.”

The report says the infusion of BORTAC agents would last from February to May, 2020.

CBS2 reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo for comment but have not heard back.

Sen. Charles Schumer’s office said they need to get a briefing from ICE before commenting.