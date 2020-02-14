Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person is dead and two others were hurt after a fire broke out at an Upper East Side high-rise Friday.
Firefighters say the blaze started around 9 p.m. on the 25th floor of the building at East 84th Street and First Avenue.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Further details about the victims have not yet been released.