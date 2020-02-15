Time Out New York's Things To Do This WeekendThere's still time to make plans for the weekend. Will Gleason from Time Out New York stopped by to discuss what's happening in the city this weekend.

Standard Poodle Crowned Top Dog At 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog ShowThis year's contest welcomed more than 2,600 entries from 49 states and 19 countries.

144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Kicks OffA new sighthound breed from West Africa - the Azawakh - will make its competition debut.

Chef Shows Diversity Of Flavors Across Slices For National Pizza Day!Donatella Arpaia from Prova Pizza Bar stop by to show off the art and science of perfect pizza.

Bake Up Some Love In A Loaf This Valentine's DayEdan Leshnick, head pastry chef at Breads Bakery, has a recipe that's a sweet seasonal twist on a classic pastry.

Author Shares Insights Into 'How To Stay In Love'Who better to offer advice than a divorce attorney? That's where James Sexton comes into play.