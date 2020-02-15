Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a tough pill to swallow for theatergoers seeing “Jagged Little Pill.”
The Broadway show’s Saturday matinee had to be canceled after someone used pepper spray inside the theater.
Audience members were evacuated from the Broadhurst Theatre and onto the freezing streets of the Great White Way.
Police say a dispute between two people during the performance resulted in an audience member getting pepper sprayed.
Cops and firefighters responded to the scene. Police tell CBS2 there were no arrests.
Despite the saying, the show did not go on. The rest of the afternoon performance was canceled, along with the evening performance.