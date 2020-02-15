



– A deli worker was shot and killed in the Bronx , and now the hunt is on for the gunman.

Police say a man wearing a ski mask came in and shot the cashier twice in the chest, then ran off.

The 34-year-old victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. yesterday at the B&A Gourmet Deli on the corner of Brook Avenue and 137th Street in Mott Haven.

Neighbors say the victim was friendly and well known in the neighborhood.

“I go to the store every day with my son after school,” said Mott Haven resident Edith Robles. “It’s terrible. Someone you know, someone you’re used to seeing every day. I feel bad for his family, for the other guys that were there that had to experience that.

Police are still searching for a motive for the shooting, but say there may have been some kind of dispute between the victim and his killer.

The Yemeni American Merchants Association said in a press release they’ll be announcing a reward in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.