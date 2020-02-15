Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kids Week is kicking off at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kids Week is kicking off at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
This year, kids are going full STEAM ahead. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
“We have space and science. We have NASA that comes and they do all kinds of interactive, virtual reality experiences. We actually have a NASA astronaut that will come and talk about his time in space,” said Desiree Siegel, director of marketing for the Intrepid Museum.
Watch: Kids Week Promises Interactive Fun At Intrepid Museum —
Kids Week continues on the West Side ship until Feb. 22.
Different workshops will be held each day.
For more information, visit intrepidmuseum.org.