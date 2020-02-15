Comments
EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is now in custody after an elderly woman was assaulted at an assisted living facility on Long Island.
The incident happened around 4:50 a.m. Monday.
Police say 48-year-old Andrea Richards, of St. Albans, hit the 92-year-old victim in the face, giving her a black eye.
Richards is a health care worker at the facility in East Garden City.
She was arrested at her home Tuesday night and charged with assault, endangering an incompetent person and endangering the welfare of the elderly.
Detectives ask anyone else who may have been a victim of Richards’ to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers or call 911.