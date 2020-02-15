



— Things are really starting to heat up at spring training in Port St. Lucie , Florida.

Mets position players reported to camp Saturday, and that meant the arrival of Pete Alonso, CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports. He’s a household name now, but just a year ago, he had to fight for a spot on the opening day roster.

Alonso got reacquainted with his teammates and coaches after a long winter, fielding and taking batting practice under the watchful eyes of Mets COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

All eyes will be on Alonso this year to see if he can duplicate his breakout rookie season, when he hit 53 homers, breaking Aaron Judge’s Major League rookie record of 52.

He says he looks forward to the challenge.

“I want to keep pushing and get better. I don’t wanna feel complacent or comfortable because I wanna be the best version of myself every single day. I wanna get the most out of what god has given me,” Alonso said.

While the individual accolades are nice, Alonso is and always has been a team guy, looking for the ultimate success.

“There’s one goal and that’s to win the World Series. I want to be celebrating on a parade float, drunk as hell, celebrating with my boys. Like, that’s the goal. I wanna be having good times with everybody, celebrating, holding up the trophy,” he said.

It’s his first day at camp and @Pete_Alonso20 is already punishing baseballs. ❄️🐻 #LGM pic.twitter.com/wXnGwg39tl — New York Mets (@Mets) February 15, 2020

The work begins now, but there has been time for a little levity.

Noah Syndergaard showed off his body, working out shirtless, during an earlier workout, and on Saturday, some of his teammates turned the tables, pulling off a prank on the finely chiseled Syndergaard.

Luis Rojas wouldn’t take credit for being the mastermind.

“I think everyone’s guilty there on that one. I mean, good ol’ fun by teammates, knowing Noah. I mean, yeah, it was collaboration,” he said.

“Just kinda showing our bodies out there. I don’t think we’re as strong as he is, but it was just fun,” Dellin Betances said.

The Mets position players will have their physicals on Sunday with their first official full-squad workout coming on Monday.