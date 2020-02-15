by Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRRRR! We saw the coldest air of the season in NYC this morning, starting out the day at 14 degrees. That’s the coldest we’ve been since February 1st of last year.
Despite plenty of sunshine, we’re in the freezer today as temps struggle to hit the 32 mark. Luckily, the winds are on the light side, so wind chills aren’t too brutal… feeling like the 20s out there. Still plenty cold!
More clouds roll in overnight and, along with a southerly flow, temps aren’t as cold tonight… 20s in the suburbs to around 30 in the city by dawn.
We see a nice rebound for the second half of the weekend with temps in the mid 40s on Sunday. Skies won’t be quite as blue, with a mix of sun and clouds.
It stays quiet right into Presidents’ Day… mostly sunny skies with temps in the upper 40s. Our next risk of rain comes on Tuesday as we’re back into the 50s.
Have a great weekend!