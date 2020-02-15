Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Sunday is much warmer with temps peaking around 44-48 degrees.
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Happy weekend! The coldest air we’ve seen since mid-December is gripping the tri-state. Skies are too blue, and winds are lightening up and allowing temps to dive deeper.
We will experience some arctic air today, but it’s not going to last, like most of our short cold snaps this winter.
Starting off around NYC, temps are in the teens to around 20 degrees. Pair that with a north wind and the “real feel” is driven down into the single digits.
We stay steady around the freezing mark for most of the day, and temps warm overnight with the shifting of high pressure.
Sunday is much warmer with temps peaking around 44-48 degrees.