PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A deadly fire in New Jersey is under investigation.
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Saturday on North First Street in Paterson.
The blaze gutted a two-story home.
The mayor says one person was killed and six civilians were injured.
Fire officials say those injured were hurt jumping from the home to escape the flames. They are being treated at a local hospital.
Two firefighters were also injured but are said to be in stable condition.