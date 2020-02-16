Comments
NEW CASSEL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 17-year-old boy is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of man who had reportedly been preparing to testify against alleged MS-13 gang members.
Maldonado-Rodriguez was assaulted back in December 2018 and was prepared to testify against nine alleged gang members this month.
Investigators say 36-year-old Wilmer Maldonado-Rodriguez was bludgeoned and found dead Feb. 2 at a New Cassel home on the eve of trial.
