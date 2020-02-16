Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Next week, the Javits Center will transform into toy land as this year’s Toy Fair takes over.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Next week, the Javits Center will transform into toy land as this year’s Toy Fair takes over.
Some of the top trends in toys will be on display, and believe it or not, it’s not too early to get a glimpse at what will be hot for the holiday season.
Parenting and lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro has a sneak peek.
For more information on the Toy Fair, visit toyfairny.com.