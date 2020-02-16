



– Several New Jersey church-goers have woken up to discovery their church went up in flames this morning, just hours before Sunday mass.

The fire at Shiloh Baptist Church is now under control, but not before causing major damage, reports CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

Firefighters at the scene on Murray Street in Elizabeth, N.J., were still working to contain hot spots at sunrise.

The call came in at 3 a.m. as a 4-alarm fire, with 100 firefighters responders to find the building gutted by flames.

“I’m shocked and sad, but still faithful. Our trust in God is not shaken,” said Pastor William Ingram at the scene Sunday morning.

“This church has been here over a century, I’ve been here a quarter-century, and I know God is able to overcome this,” he said. “I imagine a lot of the members are seeing it on television, but I haven’t been able to call and talk to them. They trust in God, I’ll be talking to them shortly.”

No civilians or firefighters were injured in battling the blaze.

When the report of fire first came in, Elizabeth Fire Department Thomas McNamara told CBS2 he feared it was one of the residential buildings on either side of the church.

Investigators are now looking into the possibility there may have been a Saturday night event or use of candles that contributed to the fire.