



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Seymour and Maria.

Seymour is a 3-year-old, 15-pound, non-shedding Bichon mix who is housebroken. Seymour enjoys his baths and being brushed, which keeps his hair beautiful and soft. If you love going for walks, playing with toys, watching TV and snuggling, then Seymour is the dog for you!

Maria is an 9-year-old, 8-pound, housebroken Miniature Pincher. Maria enjoys her food, walks and meeting people! Sweet, playful, funny and loyal she is good with everyone and loves to cuddle.

Furry Friend Finder update: We are so happy that Mark and Kristine adopted the French Bulldog puppy, Nikolai. Kristine let us know that they all love him so much and that he is doing really well and he’s almost housebroken. Nikolai enjoys running around with their son Austin, snuggles with their daughter, Ruthie and also loves to play with Kristine’s niece Charlotte.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan or you can call (212) 752-4842.