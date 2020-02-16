CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s a balmy start compared to the past two mornings. We’ll have a milder day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. Expect a light breeze at times adding a slight chill, but it won’t feel as harsh as yesterday!

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be quite a nice President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth. Temps will reach the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, but occasional rain is expected. Keep the umbrella nearby!

(Credit: CBS2)

The rest of the work week will feature colder air returning with 40s on Wednesday but 30s Thursday and Friday. But as of now, things look dry!

