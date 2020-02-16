Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday mornin’ folks! It’s a balmy start compared to the past two mornings. We’ll have a milder day ahead with temps reaching the mid 40s under partly sunny skies. Expect a light breeze at times adding a slight chill, but it won’t feel as harsh as yesterday!
Tomorrow will be quite a nice President’s Day with mostly sunny skies and a bit more warmth. Temps will reach the upper 40s with a few spots hitting 50. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the low 50s, but occasional rain is expected. Keep the umbrella nearby!
The rest of the work week will feature colder air returning with 40s on Wednesday but 30s Thursday and Friday. But as of now, things look dry!